Kentucky man arrested for allegedly stealing women's underwear

John Hawkins III, 36, is charged with seven counts of burglary in the second degree.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Detectives from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly stealing women's underwear Jan. 22.

John Hawkins III, 36, is charged with seven counts of burglary in the second degree. According to the Sheriff's Facebook post, Hawkins' arrest came after an investigation into a string of burglaries in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankfort during the summer of 2021.

While detectives were executing the search warrant of his Harrodsburg home, they found about 100 pairs of underwear and bras, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives said they believe Hawkins took the items from homes he burglarized.

The Harrodsburg Police Department aided the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Hawkins' arrest.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.