Kentucky man accused of providing material support to IS

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky man who traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State group was charged in an indictment unsealed Monday with providing support to the group, federal prosecutors said.

Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic, 31, of Bowling Green, was also charged with conspiring with others and receiving military type training from the group, prosecutors said.

Ramic, who was incarcerated in Turkey, was deported and arrived in the U.S. last week. He made his initial appearance in court Monday. It wasn’t clear whether Ramic was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Court documents say Ramic and two co-conspirators departed the U.S. on June 3, 2014, for Turkey and crossed the Syrian border to join IS, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

Ramic faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted, along with a fine of up to $750,000.

