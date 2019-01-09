MCDANIELS, Ky. — A deputy jailer in Kentucky is now in jail after police say he shot another man in a domestic dispute on Friday.

Kentucky State Police was notified by the Breckenridge County Dispatch of a shooting at 138 Clora Kiper Road on August 30. After investigating, they determined that McDaniels resident Nicholas Peek, 29, shot 41-year-old Michael Kunick of Nicholasville during a fight. Kunick was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment and was later released.

Peek was arrested the following day and charged with assault and wanton endangerment. According to police, he is a deputy jailer in Meade County. He is awaiting trial in the Grayson County Detention Center.

