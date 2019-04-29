HICKORY, Ky. — An inmate at the Graves County Jail is being charged with homicide after another inmate died of an apparent drug overdose.

Rodney Evans, 50, died on April 20 after being found unresponsive in his cell. Evans, along with another inmate in the same cell, had shown signs of a drug overdose. Evans died at the hospital and the second inmate, who has not been named, is still being treated.

An investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police revealed that Mark Basham, 33, of Paducah, provided methamphetamine to Evans and other inmates in his cell. Police say that Basham hid the narcotics in his body when he was brought to the jail on April 19.

On April 28, Basham was arrested and charged with reckless homicide in connection with Evans' death. He is also facing drug charges.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

