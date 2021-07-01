AG investigation results in re-arrest of Louisville man on new human trafficking charges

Following a June 2020 investigation, 34-year-old Christopher Bauda is facing additional human trafficking charges after a new investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that an investigation led by the the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) resulted in the re-arrest of a Louisville man for new human trafficking charges.

In June 2020, Cameron's Human Trafficking Investigation Unit charged 34-year-old Christopher Bauda with a number of charges related to human trafficking including trafficking of a minor less than 18-years-old.

As a result of DCI’s ongoing investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Bauda for additional human trafficking charges.

On Jan. 2, the Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Bauda for human trafficking of a minor less than 18 years of age for commercial sex (Class B felony), prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sexual purposes (Class D felony), and two counts of unlawful transactions with a minor in the first degree (Class C felony).

“The additional charges in this case represent our efforts to ensure those who engage in human trafficking in Kentucky are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Cameron in the release. “I appreciate our partners in the Jeffersontown Police Department and the diligence of DCI investigator Ricky Lynn in protecting Kentuckians from human traffickers. As we recognize National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, I encourage anyone with information about a potential human trafficking situation to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.”

DCI’s investigation remains ongoing.

