x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear condemns militia groups in response to alleged plot in Michigan

In response to the alleged threat against a fellow governor, Beshear said there needs to be a stronger focus on threats from domestic terrorism

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor says militia groups pose “threats to our nation" as he responded to an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor. The FBI said Thursday that the alleged scheme was thwarted. 

In response, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear condemned militia groups and called on political leaders to be united in denouncing them. 

RELATED: Michigan governor thanks police for thwarting alleged kidnap plot, 13 charged

Beshear was hanged in effigy during a May protest against his COVID-19 restrictions. In response to the alleged threat against a fellow governor, Beshear said there needs to be a stronger focus on threats from domestic terrorism. 

He also urged politicians to band together and “denounce” the groups.

RELATED: Governor Beshear hanged from tree in effigy on Kentucky Capitol grounds

RELATED: 'I will not be afraid.' Governor Beshear has powerful reaction, message to those who hung effigy of him on State Capitol grounds

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Related Articles