Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear condemns militia groups in response to alleged plot in Michigan

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor says militia groups pose “threats to our nation" as he responded to an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor. The FBI said Thursday that the alleged scheme was thwarted.

In response, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear condemned militia groups and called on political leaders to be united in denouncing them.

Beshear was hanged in effigy during a May protest against his COVID-19 restrictions. In response to the alleged threat against a fellow governor, Beshear said there needs to be a stronger focus on threats from domestic terrorism.

He also urged politicians to band together and “denounce” the groups.