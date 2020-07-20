Kentucky man charged with kidnapping 12-year-old girl on bike

Kentucky State Police say the man asked the girl to drive his car while he loaded her bike and then assaulted the child.

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — Authorities say they've charged a 70-year-old Kentucky man with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl after he approached her while she was riding a bike.

Kentucky State Police say the girl was biking down a Barbourville street Saturday when Benny Hammons drove up and asked her to drive his car while he loaded her bike inside.

Investigators allege Hammons then assaulted the girl. State Police say the girl was behind the wheel when she spotted a police officer and attempted to drive toward him, but Hammons grabbed the wheel and the car crashed. Authorities arrested Hammons.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

