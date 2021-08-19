Six UK football players charged with burglary

Lexington Police said the charges stem from a March 2021 incident. One player was charged with wanton endangerment after allegedly pointing a gun at a person.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Multiple University of Kentucky (UK) football players were charged Thursday for an incident that happened in March 2021.

Lexington Police said three members of the team entered a private party uninvited March 6. When asked to leave the three players became upset and threatened they would come back to the residence.

A short time later, the three players returned with other members of the football team. The group then forced their way back into the home, according to Lexington Police.

At the time of reentry, sophomore safety Devito Tisdale pointed a gun at a victim inside the home.

The players involved include freshman offensive guard Reuben "R.J." Adams, freshman cornerback Andru Phillips, freshman wide receiver Earnest Sanders IV, sophomore running back Robert McClain and sophomore defensive back Joel Williams.

On UK FB incident (1/3) : Lex PD says it dates back to an incident on Saturday, March 6 at a party at a private residence.

During the party, three individuals entered the residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The individuals became upset and threatened to return. — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) August 19, 2021

All six face first degree burglary charges, a class B felony. Tisdale faces a wanton endangerment first degree charge for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.

“I am aware of the situation that arose today," UK Head Coach Mark Stoops said.

"Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”

