Kentucky FedEx driver hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while delivering packages

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A FedEx driver is left hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while delivering packages in Bullitt County on Thursday afternoon.

Jeffrey Vittitow, 61, is facing charges for allegedly hitting a FedEx driver with his pickup truck in the 7500 block of Cedar Grove Road.

According to court documents, Vittitow passed three vehicles in a no passing zone. He was then allegedly trying to pass a FedEx van as the driver was walking to make a delivery, but ended up hitting the driver.

Authorities said Vittitow told officers he saw the FedEx driver with his hazard lights on, and that he slowed down to 45 mph but didn't come to a complete stop.

Documents show that the FedEx driver ended up over 91 feet away from the front of his van with several road rashes and unknown internal injuries. The severity of the injures is unknown at this time.

Vittitow was charged with assault, reckless driving, improper passing and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

