KSP: Kentucky man charged with kidnapping, killing 81-year-old woman and setting her house on fire

Jonathan McCoy is charged with murder, kidnapping, arson, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse in the September death of Thelma Barnett.

CADIZ, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say they've charged a man with kidnapping and killing an 81-year-old woman and intentionally setting fire to her home.

The agency says 42-year-old Jonathan McCoy was charged Thursday with murder, kidnapping, arson, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse in the September death of Thelma Barnett.

Troopers say Barnett was found dead in her burning Cadiz home. Authorities say they initially believed she died from the fire, but the state medical examiner’s office determined she died as a result of foul play and the fire was set after she was killed.

McCoy has been booked into jail. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.

