Police: 82-year-old Kentucky woman dies after being shot while suspects exchanged gunfire from cars

Lexington police said 82-year-old Alice Carter died at the hospital after being shot during crossfire of people in separate cars.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting involving an elderly woman on Wednesday afternoon.

LPD said officers responded to a call about a shooting on West Fifth Street around 3:30 p.m. and found an 82-year-old Alice Carter who had been shot. She died at the hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed dozens of gunshots had been exchanged between multiple people in separate cars and Carter had been hit during the crossfire.

According to police, Carter and a family member were getting out of their car when she was struck by a bullet. She and her family member were completely uninvolved with the shots being fired, police said.

The police department said investigators are following up on leads in this case.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online.