Illegal drug sales investigation leads to charges against doctors, nurse

KENTUCKY, USA — A federal grand jury has indicted eight Tennessee doctors, a nurse and two Kentucky residents in a drug conspiracy case.

The Lexington Herald-Leader cited court documents that say Robert Taylor faces the most charges in the indictment filed last week in federal court in Kentucky.

His charges include conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs, to launder money and to commit wire fraud and health fraud.

The indictment says the conspiracy involved alleged illegal drug sales in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties from 2013 to November 2018.

Taylor has denied allegations of improper practices at the clinics.

