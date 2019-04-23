OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on April 22 and charged with rape after police said she had a sexual relationship with an inmate at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex.

Tanya Risinger, 34, was arrested at the correctional facility and she worked there as a corrections officer.

According to the police report, she told police she had sexual intercourse with an inmate who is housed at the facility. She also told police she had a mobile phone, so the inmate could contact her.