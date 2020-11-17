KSP: Kentucky correctional officer arrested after bringing 'substantial quantity' of drugs to the prison

Investigators said the employee was in possession of a 'substantial quantity' of illegal drugs while at the prison on Monday.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A Kentucky correctional officer is facing numerous charges after being arrested at the prison where she works, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Investigators confirmed in a news release the arrest of correctional officer Ashley Sanford, 25, who is an employee of the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in LaGrange.

Officers said Sanford was in possession of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs while at the prison on Monday. Sanford had been financially compensated for bringing drugs into the prison and putting money into an inmate's prison account, which is prohibited for prison staff, KSP said.

Sanford is charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Synthetic Drugs, Promoting Contraband 1st Degree, and Official Misconduct 1st Degree.

She is at the Oldham County Detention Center. Her bond is set at $2,500 cash.

KSP said the investigation remains ongoing.