Former pilot convicted nearly 6 years after murdering 3 neighbors, 1 was scheduled to testify at his court-martial hearing

Christian R. Martin was found guilty of murder, arson, attempted arson, burglary and tampering with physical evidence in a 2015 triple murder.

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Attached video is from Christian Martin's 2019 arraignment.

A jury in Kentucky has convicted a former commercial airline pilot of killing three of his neighbors.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that 53-year-old Christian R. Martin was found guilty on Wednesday, June 16 of murder, arson, attempted arson, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

Cameron's office brought the case to trial after his predecessor, now Gov. Andy Beshear, appointed a special prosecutor. Martin was indicted by a Christian County grand jury on May 10, 2019. He was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport the following day.

During his first appearance in 2019, Martin pleaded not guilty.

According to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, on November 18, 2015, Martin shot and killed three of his neighbors, Edward Dansereau and Calvin and Pamela Phillips. Calvin Phillips was found dead in his Pembroke home on November 19, and the remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were discovered in a burnt vehicle in a field.

The murders took place two weeks before Calvin Phillips was scheduled to testify in Martin’s military court-martial trial on multiple charges. The military court eventually convicted Martin on one count of mishandling classified information and one of assault on a child. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was discharged after 30 years of military service.

After a two-week trial in Hardin County Circuit Court, a jury convicted Martin of all charges, including three counts of murder, one count of arson in the first degree, one count of attempted arson, two counts of burglary in the first degree, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The families and the Pembroke community have endured a profound loss. While this verdict in no way eases that pain, I hope that they find some peace and comfort today. The Office of the Attorney General is committed to seeking justice for crime victims and their families. I am grateful to our special prosecutors, Barbara Whaley and Alex Garcia, as well as the Kentucky State Police and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.