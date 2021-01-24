Louisville man facing more charges after being arrested for killing mother

Kendrick Lamar Kenemore, who was arrested on murder charges, is now facing additional assault charges after an altercation while being held at LMDC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to an arrest citation, Kendrick Lamar Kenemore is facing additional charges after being arrested for killing his mother.

Kenemore, who currently resides at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) is facing attempted murder and strangulation charges following an altercation with another man.

Kenemore was first arrested last Saturday in connection to a Dec. 16 murder of LMPD employee, and his mother Tracy Kenemore.

Police say that Tracy Kenemore died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head and neck inside a home in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road.

The arrest citation says that Kenemore was seen on camera for punching and kicking another repeatedly man. Additionally, Kenemore can be seen taking off his jail issued shirt off and attempt to use it to strangle the man.

The citation goes on to read that officers at LMDC had to use force to separate the two men.

Tracy worked for Metro Police as a traffic control officer for 21 years. Two days after her murder, she was honored by friends and family with a balloon release to remember her legacy.

Kenemore was initial questioned by police and subsequently released. Investigators then collected his clothing for evidence and a lab confirmed his DNA was present on his mother's pants.

He was arrested on murder and domestic violence charges.

During his arraignment for the murder charges of Tracy Kenemore Jan. 18, he entered a not guilty plea and is currently being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.