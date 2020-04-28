LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is facing several charges after police say she violated a court order to stay home after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police were called to the 2nd Street Kroger on April 27 around 8:58 p.m. after receiving g a report of a positive COVID-19 patient, 37-year-old Kendra Burnett, who had violated her court order to stay home.

Upon arrival, LMPD ran into Burnett’s mother outside of Kroger who pointed officers in the direction of Burnett as she left the store.

LMPD contacted the Jefferson County Attorney who said Burnett refused to self-quarantine at least three times.

Officers on the scene contacted the Kroger manager who reviewed surveillance footage and stated Burnett had come in contact with five people while she was within the store. The Kroger manager said there were approximately 200 people in the store during the time Burnett was there.

While in custody, LMPD says Burnett kicked out the taillight and interior handle causing damage.

Burnett is being charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, Contempt of a Court Libel/slander resistance to order, and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree.

