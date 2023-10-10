x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Louisville man receives sentence in November 2020 deadly downtown shooting

Kelvonnie Harris was already imprisoned for facilitation to murder in another crime that happened in July 2020.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man in prison in connection a 2020 murder has received a sentence for his role in another.  

Kelvonnie Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison for facilitation to murder and assault in a Jefferson County Courtroom on Tuesday.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, prosecutors said Harris was with a co-defendant who shot and killed 50-year-old Rocky Seibert on Nov. 21, 2020.  

Earlier that day, police said Harris and the co-defendant were near the Boone’s gas station in Portland when they went across the street and assaulted a person.

Harris was already serving time in prison for facilitation to murder for a deadly shooting at South 5th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard in July 2020.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

RELATED VIDEO

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out