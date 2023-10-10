Louisville man receives sentence in November 2020 deadly downtown shooting

Kelvonnie Harris was already imprisoned for facilitation to murder in another crime that happened in July 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man in prison in connection a 2020 murder has received a sentence for his role in another.

Kelvonnie Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison for facilitation to murder and assault in a Jefferson County Courtroom on Tuesday.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, prosecutors said Harris was with a co-defendant who shot and killed 50-year-old Rocky Seibert on Nov. 21, 2020.

Earlier that day, police said Harris and the co-defendant were near the Boone’s gas station in Portland when they went across the street and assaulted a person.

Harris was already serving time in prison for facilitation to murder for a deadly shooting at South 5th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard in July 2020.

