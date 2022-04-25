2 dead in shooting near Bon Air neighborhood

Louisville police said the men were found shot inside a residence in the 3600 block of Kelly Way just north of Hikes Lane Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Bon Air neighborhood.

According to Louisville Metro Police, their 8th Division officers responded to the 3600 block of Kelly Way around 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers located two men inside a home dead from gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for the department said it’s too early in the investigation but believes all parties are accounted for “and may have a history between one another.”

The identities of the men have not yet been released.

Homicide Unit is investigating.

