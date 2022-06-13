'Not a lot of people get the chance to do this on a hit-and-run': LMPD charges man in deadly 2020 hit-and-run

Louisville Police charged Keelin Long with manslaughter and failure to render aid June 7 in the death of Daniel Logsdon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run from November 2020 according to police.

The Louisville Metro Police Department charged Keelin Long with manslaughter and failure to render aid June 7 in the death of Daniel Logsdon.

Logsdon was leaving work at the Taco Bell on New Cut Road when he was hit while crossing the road.

LMPD says Long was driving and didn’t stop, and instead, left the car abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

For his arraignment, Long didn’t physically show up in court. Instead, he called in with his mother and pleaded not guilty.

The judge placed him on house arrest until his hearing in July.

After 19 months, Logsdon’s family says they’re thankful for an arrest in the case.

“I could not be more thankful for the officers who have done their job and gotten us this far,” said Logsdon’s mother, Patricia Bishop. “Not a lot of people get the chance to do this on a hit-and-run.”

Logsdon’s family started a petition to enact “Daniel’s Law,” wanting to create stricter penalties for hit and run crimes. Bishop says she has been in touch with lawmakers about getting something drafted for the next session.

"An individual that can take another life, say he's not guilty, send his attorney in then call on the phone with his mother? That's cowardly," said Bishop.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.