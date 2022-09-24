x
Man arrested as fugitive in Tennessee for charge involving minor in Kentucky

Albaba, a former employee at Knox County Schools, was charged as a wanted felon out of Kentucky for procurement or promoting use of a minor by electronic means.
Credit: KCSO

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies.

Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO. 

Albaba, a former KCS employee, was charged in Kentucky for "procurement or promoting use of a minor by electronic means," the arrest report said. 

He is scheduled to appear in court for the felony fugitive charge in Knox County on Sept. 27. The arrest report said he will be extradited back to Kentucky to face the charge involving a minor.

