Albaba, a former employee at Knox County Schools, was charged as a wanted felon out of Kentucky for procurement or promoting use of a minor by electronic means.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies.

Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO.

Albaba, a former KCS employee, was charged in Kentucky for "procurement or promoting use of a minor by electronic means," the arrest report said.