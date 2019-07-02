LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Katina Powell was supposed to appear in court for her case involving shoplifting at Walmart in 2018 but did not show up on Feb. 7.

She was arrested and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections earlier on Feb. 7. Her bond was set at $100 which she secured and was then released.

Powell was cited in January of 2018 for shoplifting from a Walmart on New Cut Road and Outer Loop.

The merchandise was worth a total of $30, according to officials.

Powell was not arrested at the time and said she did not take anything. She said the person she was with is at fault and was also charged.

Officials said Powell was with her daughter.

Powell came out two years ago with her book Breaking Cardinal Rules, that detailed strippers and escorts at UofL's Minardi Hall Dorm for men's basketball recruits and players from 2010 to 2014.

RELATED:

Basketball 'escort queen' indicted on forged checks charges

Katina Powell appears before judge in theft case

Katina Powell cited in Walmart shoplifting case

Settlement reached in lawsuit over Katina Powell's book