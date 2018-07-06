LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The woman at the center of the UofL men’s basketball scandal was in court on June 7 for a preliminary hearing.

Officers arrested Katina Powell a few weeks ago after police got a call about stolen business checks being cashed at various locations.

Powell is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception.

The case will now move on to the grand jury.

Powell came out two years ago with her book Breaking Cardinal Rules, that detailed strippers and escorts at UofL's Minardi Hall Dorm for men's basketball recruits and players from 2010 to 2014. It ultimately led to the NCAA taking away the 2013 championship.



