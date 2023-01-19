Former LMPD officer involved in David McAtee's death may not serve jail time

Katie Crews admitted to shooting McAtee's niece with pepper balls while she was at his property near Dino's Food Mart in west Louisville during a June 2020 protest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer may not serve any jail time for her role in the death of barbecue chef David McAtee.

Former LMPD officer Katie Crews pled guilty to a federal charge of using excessive force during the Breonna Taylor protests.

She is blamed for instigating the conflict that led to the fatal shooting of McAtee.

She admitted to shooting McAtee's niece with pepper balls while she was at his property near Dino's Food Mart in west Louisville during a June 2020 protest.

In the exchange, McAtee fired his gun which led to a Kentucky National Guard member returning fire and killing him.

In the newly-filed court documents, prosecutors say they support a sentence of one-year probation with 100 hours of community service for Crews' involvement with his death.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.