Former Louisville judge reacts to double-murder suspect posting bond

Karson Reitz is charged in the December 2021 shooting inside a Roosters that left two men dead. Since then, he's bailed out of jail and is on home incarceration.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been more than three months since the shooting inside a popular, family-friendly Louisville restaurant left two men dead and many customers in panic.

And now the young man charged with murder is out of jail and on house arrest as he awaits future court hearings.

After the shooting on Dec. 23, 2021 at the Roosters in Okolona, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested 21-year-old Karson Reitz in connection to the murders of Mike Miller and Bradley Cross.

A grand jury indicted Reitz on charges of murder and wanton endangerment February 2022, and then later that month a judge granted a request to reduce a $1 million cash bond down to $425,000.

WHAS11 learned that in late March, Reitz posted that bond amount, bailing out of jail and into the Home Incarceration Program -- as he awaits future court dates in the case.

The decision to cut the suspect's bond by more than half isn't sitting well with former Jefferson County judge and current County Attorney candidate David Holton.

"Unusual in my book, especially with such serious charges," Holton said. "As a citizen of this community, a guy charged with two murders should not be out regardless, and that's where we get back to the elimination of cash bail."

The night of the incident, an LMPD spokesperson said security camera footage showed Reitz with a gun, allegedly firing it inside the busy restaurant and striking the two men.

Witnesses described the moments as traumatic and scary that night, while two different families learned a loved one had been lost to gun violence.

"That's a pretty sorry state of affairs when a guy charged with double murder is out on home incarceration. The bond should have been kept at a million," Holton said.

Court records show Reitz has a past criminal history as well, including felony charges like wanton endangerment and criminal mischief in 2020.

The current cash bail system in Kentucky has received heavy criticism from several lawmakers, who say in some cases it allows violent offenders to be a danger to society. Some have called for a change to how and when bail can be posted, adding conditions especially if violent charges are involved.

Holton wants to take it a step further.

"Eliminating cash bail and using only 'detain or release' arrangements, as they do in federal court," he said.

Reitz is due back in court for another pre-trial hearing in June.

On Thursday, WHAS11 contacted Roosters directly. Employees tell us they've heard about these recent developments, but don't want to comment further at this time.

