x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

Mother charged with killing 10-year-old son has bond doubled

Kaitlyn Higgins, who is accused of killing her son and placing the body in the trunk of a car, has had her cash bond doubled from $250,000 to $500,000.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to KYCourts.net, a Louisville mother charged with killing her 10-year-old son has had her cash bond doubled. 

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers arrested and charged 28-year-old Kaitlyn Higgins with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence Tuesday. 

An arrest citation says that police discovered the 10-year-old dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the trunk of a car after a caller observed Higgins carrying the body with a gun in hand. 

In a mirandized-statement, Higgins admitted to officers that she shot her son and attempted to cut the tongue out of his mouth. 

"This wasn't the Kaitlyn I knew," babysitter of Higgins' two children, Miah Lancaster, said. "He was a sweet loving child, he was such a good boy." 

RELATED: 'This wasn't the Kaitlyn I knew' | Mother charged after 10-year-old found dead in trunk of car in Taylor Berry neighborhood

A judge has raised the initial cash bond from $250,000 to $500,000.

Higgins remains in custody and is expected to appear in court May 3. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 