Mother charged with killing 10-year-old son has bond doubled

Kaitlyn Higgins, who is accused of killing her son and placing the body in the trunk of a car, has had her cash bond doubled from $250,000 to $500,000.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers arrested and charged 28-year-old Kaitlyn Higgins with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence Tuesday.

An arrest citation says that police discovered the 10-year-old dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the trunk of a car after a caller observed Higgins carrying the body with a gun in hand.

In a mirandized-statement, Higgins admitted to officers that she shot her son and attempted to cut the tongue out of his mouth.

"This wasn't the Kaitlyn I knew," babysitter of Higgins' two children, Miah Lancaster, said. "He was a sweet loving child, he was such a good boy."

A judge has raised the initial cash bond from $250,000 to $500,000.

Higgins remains in custody and is expected to appear in court May 3.

