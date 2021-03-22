LMPD: 2 juveniles shot in California neighborhood

Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that left two juveniles injured on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Osage Avenue around 12:15 p.m. That's where they found two juveniles suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There are no suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD and may remain anonymous.

This story may be updated.

