LMPD: 2 juveniles shot in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that left two juveniles injured on Monday.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Osage Avenue around 12:15 p.m. That's where they found two juveniles suffering gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD and may remain anonymous.
This story may be updated.
