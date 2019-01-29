LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department have arrested five juveniles they said are connected to cases of Okolona mailboxes being destroyed.

LMPD said last week there were close to two dozen mailboxes that were run over.

One victim said their home surveillance camera captured the crash on video. In the video the driver of a truck backed up and hit a parked vehicle. It's one of four cases police are also looking into that include vehicles being hit in the middle of the night.

LMPD also said four guns were seized and they have found seven stolen cars along with the arrests.

The department is expected to talk about the arrests at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.