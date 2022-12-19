LMPD Homicide arrests juvenile for 2022 Wyandotte neighborhood murder

More than six months after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Louisville, an arrest has been made.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police arrested a juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting last year in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

On December 19, 2022, Louisville Metro police found a man who was shot and killed in the 800 block of Denmark Street, according to an LMPD news release.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer later identified the shooting victim as Gary Charles Edward Jr., 21.

LMPD says since the suspect in the shooting is under the age of 18, he will not be identified.

The suspect is charged with murder and robbery (first degree), officials say.

