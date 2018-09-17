LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the teens accused of playing a part in a 2017 robbery and murder in the Highlands is being charged as an adult.

The victim, Jason Spencer, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue last November when he was shot and killed.

Sixteen-year-old Demond Malone was arraigned on the new charges Monday.

Two of Malone’s co-defendants, Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas, have also been indicted.

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas (seated)

