Police arrest suspect after juvenile injured in Elizabethtown shooting

According to police, the juvenile male was shot multiple times on Nicholas Street early Saturday.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A juvenile is facing first degree assault charges after a shooting on Saturday.

Police said they responded to Nicholas Street around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers located a juvenile male who had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

Police said they took two juveniles into custody with one of them being released and the other charged with assault.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

