Juvenile in 'serious condition' after being shot in head in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a juvenile is in 'serious condition' after being shot in the Shively neighborhood.
Shively Police Department (SPD) say they responded to the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue in relation to a person who had been shot.
Officers arrived on scene and found a juvenile who had a "gunshot wound to the head" and that he is in "serious condition" at this time.
SPD says that witnesses report seeing a black Sedan fleeing the scene that may have been involved in the shooting.
The investigating is active and ongoing and detectives are following all leads in this case.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, SPD is advising you to contact them at (502) 448-6181 or call the SPD tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.