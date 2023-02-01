Juvenile in 'serious condition' after being shot in head in Shively neighborhood

Police say that witnesses report seeing a black Sedan fleeing the scene that may have been involved in the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a juvenile is in 'serious condition' after being shot in the Shively neighborhood.

Shively Police Department (SPD) say they responded to the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue in relation to a person who had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found a juvenile who had a "gunshot wound to the head" and that he is in "serious condition" at this time.

SPD says that witnesses report seeing a black Sedan fleeing the scene that may have been involved in the shooting.

The investigating is active and ongoing and detectives are following all leads in this case.