LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A juvenile was arrested in connection to a case of vandalism at a Louisville Hindu temple, called Swaminarayan Temple.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said they classifying it as a hate crime.

The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Tuesday after the vandal broke into the temple on Bardstown Road, according to LMPD. At the temple, windows were broken, and inappropriate messages were spray-painted.

The community is invited to help clean the temple on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

