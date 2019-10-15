LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Jury selection is underway in the trial of Amanda Needy who is accused of hiring Timothy Shane Singer to kill Nick Morris who was the father of her child.

Timothy Singer and Amanda Needy appeared in court on March 8.

The police report says in February 2017, Needy drove singer to the Ciao restaurant on Payne Street, where they say Singer stabbed Morris while he was outside on his smoke break.

At the time of the murder, Needy and Morris had a child and were fighting over them.



Singer was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.



Needy is charged with murder.

