WARREN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A jury has found Brooks Houck not guilty in a theft case.

RELATED: Brooks Houck pleads "not guilty" to felony theft charges

He was found not guilty on all counts, according to the Warren County Clerk. Houck was facing felony theft charges after police said he stole thousands of dollars’ worth of shingles from Lowes in 2018.

The theft trial started Tuesday with jury selection. It was moved out of Nelson County, to Warren County because of juror bias. The defense attorney was worried Houck wouldn’t get a fair trial because of his connection to the Crystal Rogers case.

RELATED:

Brooks Houck theft trial to continue Wednesday

Brooks Houck’s theft trial moved to Warren County

Attorneys can't agree on venue change for Brooks Houck theft case