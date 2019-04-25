WARREN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A jury is deliberating a theft case involving Brooks Houck, the main suspect in Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.

Houck is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars’ worth of shingles from Lowes.

RELATED: Brooks Houck pleads "not guilty" to felony theft charges

The theft trial started Tuesday with jury selection. It was moved out of Nelson County, to Warren County because of juror bias. The defense attorney was worried Houck wouldn’t get a fair trial because of his connection to the Crystal Rogers case.

If Houck is convicted on all charges he could be facing up to 20 years in prison.

RELATED:

Brooks Houck theft trial to continue Wednesday

Brooks Houck’s theft trial moved to Warren County

Attorneys can't agree on venue change for Brooks Houck theft case