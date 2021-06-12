LMPD: Second man arrested in connection to June 2021 shooting

The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 27-year-old Anthony Ralston in connection to the murder of Andre Steadmon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second man has been arrested in connection to a killing last year according to Louisville Police.

On June 12, 2021, Steadmon was found shot to death in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Ralston has been charged with one count of complicity to commit murder according to an LMPD spokesperson.

Police say they took him into custody without incident.

Joseph Hale, 29, has also been previously charged in this case according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Hale is also facing two additional charges in connection to Steadmon's death including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender.

