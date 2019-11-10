INDIANAPOLIS — (WHAS11)-A judge in southern Indiana gave a man the finger, right before a fight that ended with two Clark County judges shot and wounded.

According to a release from Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, Judges Andrew Adams, Sabrina Bell, and Bradley Jacobs are all separately charged with violating the Code of Judicial Conduct after attending a judicial education conference in Indianapolis in May.

The judge's commission alleges misconduct when it comes to the judge's behavior that night saying they were bar hopping, heavy drinking and tried to enter an adult entertainment club called the red garter. It was closed so they ended up at White Castle.

The new documents say the three judges were standing outside when two men drove by and then yelled something.

The commission says judge Sabrina Bell then gave them the finger.

She told investigators "I fully acknowledge that I drink and get mouthy, and I'm fiery and I'm feisty."

All three judges are facing at least two counts of misconduct. They are accused of not acting in a manner that "promotes public confidence in the judiciary" and engaging in activities that undermine their integrity.

Judge Adams is also facing a third count of misconduct for not complying with the law. Each judge has 20 days to file an answer to the charges.

The allegations are on public record and the charges were issued by the 7-member commission which investigates possible ethical misconducts by judges.

The Justices of the Supreme Court have the final say on whether or not judicial misconduct occurred.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.