LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A judge denied a motion to overturn an alleged confession made by a teenager accused of killing a man in the Highlands.

Travon Curry is one of four teenagers accused of killing 30-year-old Jason Spencer as he was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue near Cherokee Triangle in November 2017. Spencer was killed just ten days after getting married.

A confession police said Curry made was the focus of Tuesday's pre-trial conference hearing.

According to court documents, a Louisville Metro Police Officer testified during a previous hearing in June that Curry, who was just 15-years-old at the time of the murder, confessed to killing Spencer.

The police officer testified that statement was more than likely caught on his body cam, but in August, Curry's attorney filed a motion to suppress that statement.

The defense attorney argued in court there was no proof of the confession and the body cam never recorded it. After reviewing the bodycam footage and the officer's testimony, the judge denied the motion.

One of the four suspects, Demond Malone, took a plea deal in 2018 and agreed to testify against his co-defendants.

The defense attorney requested to have separate trials for the two remaining defendants in this case, Travon Curry and Thaddues Thomas Jr. The judge will hear arguments on December 17.



