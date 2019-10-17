LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A new trial date has been set for Joseph Oberhansley.

Oberhansley is accused of allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014 and then eating parts of her body

RELATED: Alleged cannibal, murder case declared a mistrial in Clark Co.

After a mistrial and a failed second attempt to find jurors who did not know about the case. Jurors are being selected in St. Joseph County, Indiana and will be brought back to Jefferson County, Ky.

Jury selection will start on February 3, 2020.

Jurors who are selected will be sequestered during the trial.

RELATED: Jury selection in Oberhansley case to take place away from Louisville, Indianapolis areas

RELATED: Trial for man accused of killing, eating ex-girlfriend to begin Wednesday; jury sequestered

RELATED: Death penalty off the table for Indiana man who killed, ate parts of girlfriend

RELATED: Judge rules Oberhansley competent to stand trial for ex's killing

RELATED: Psychiatrist finds Oberhansley competent to stand trial

RELATED: Judge rules to keep Oberhansley away from other prisoners

RELATED: Tammy Jo Blanton's mother speaks out about daughters murder

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





