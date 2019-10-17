LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A new trial date has been set for Joseph Oberhansley.
Oberhansley is accused of allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014 and then eating parts of her body
RELATED: Alleged cannibal, murder case declared a mistrial in Clark Co.
After a mistrial and a failed second attempt to find jurors who did not know about the case. Jurors are being selected in St. Joseph County, Indiana and will be brought back to Jefferson County, Ky.
Jury selection will start on February 3, 2020.
Jurors who are selected will be sequestered during the trial.
RELATED: Jury selection in Oberhansley case to take place away from Louisville, Indianapolis areas
RELATED: Trial for man accused of killing, eating ex-girlfriend to begin Wednesday; jury sequestered
RELATED: Death penalty off the table for Indiana man who killed, ate parts of girlfriend
RELATED: Judge rules Oberhansley competent to stand trial for ex's killing
RELATED: Psychiatrist finds Oberhansley competent to stand trial
RELATED: Judge rules to keep Oberhansley away from other prisoners
RELATED: Tammy Jo Blanton's mother speaks out about daughters murder
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.