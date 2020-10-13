Joseph Oberhansley sentenced to life without parole

Joseph Oberhansley was accused of killing and cannibalizing his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A Clark County judge has sentenced Joseph Oberhansley to life without parole in the 2014 death of ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton.

In September, a jury found Oberhansley guilty of murder and burglary, recommending life without parole. He received six years for the burglary conviction.

Oberhansley's trial lasted five days and included graphic photos of the scene the night police found Blanton's dismembered body.

Clark County investigators said Oberhansley killed Blanton at her home in Jeffersonville, then dismembered her and ate parts of her body.

Oberhansley sentenced to life without parole. This video was captured earlier when he was walking in the courtroom for his hearing. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Dl8eyL3Erz — Senait Gebregiorgis (@SenaitTV) October 13, 2020

During the trial, prosecutors also played video of an interview Oberhansley did with police after Blanton’s body was found. He began the interview by denying he knows anything, saying he had seen her in days. Later in the interview, he admitted to going back to her home, saying he wanted to get his stuff that was inside.

Oberhansley admitted to killing Blanton and cooking and eating parts of her brain and heart. He told detectives he kicked in the back door of the home and the bathroom door to get to her.

Attorneys for Oberhansley said he was coerced into giving a false confession during that interview, saying two other men stabbed her and knocked him unconscious.

"To believe that story, you have to believe a series of coincidences of cosmic proportions happened," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

That was the second time Oberhansley was tried after a mistrial was ruled in 2019 when a witness testified about information that the state and defense had agreed to leave out because it could unfairly sway the jury.