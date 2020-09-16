Sheriff: Kentucky man charged with killing parents

LONDON, Ky. — Authorities say a Kentucky man has been charged with killing his parents and stealing their car.

A statement from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Joseph L. Benge is accused of fatally shooting Johnny Benge and Mary Benge at their home in London.

A family member found the couple dead on Tuesday and called authorities. Sheriff John Root said Benge left the scene of the shooting in the family’s white 2015 Ford Taurus. He was later apprehended without incident by Kentucky State Police about 300 miles away in Mayfield. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Benge has an attorney.