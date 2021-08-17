Hardin County man arrested, charged in connection with US Capitol insurrection

FBI Louisville said Joseph Irwin of Cecilia, Kentucky was arrested Tuesday without incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Kentuckian has been arrested 7 months after the violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

FBI Louisville said Joseph Irwin of Cecilia, Kentucky was arrested Tuesday without incident.

Irwin is facing unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building and a charge for disorderly conduct and parading/demonstrating in the Capitol building.

He was arraigned in federal court also on Tuesday.

No other information was released in his case.

Irwin is the 13th Kentuckian charged since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.