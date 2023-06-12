Elizabethtown man accused of shooting down police drown, firing at officers

What began as a domestic violence call on Saturday ended with a man facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Elizabethtown has been charged after allegedly shooting at authorities and shooting down a police drone.

According to an arrest citation for 50-year-old Jonathan Harville, Hardin County deputies responded to his home on Saturday for a domestic violence call.

When they arrived, the deputies allege Harville shot at them and people in the area.

He then allegedly shot down the drone the sheriff’s office was using to help track his movements.

Harville’s charges include attempted murder of a police officer.

He’s currently booked at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.

Harvell is expected to appear before a judge on June 23.

