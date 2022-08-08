Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary arrested, charged with rape

John Tilley, 53, turned himself in on Monday. He served as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary from December 2015 through 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary who served in former Governor Matt Bevin’s administration is facing a rape charge.

John Tilley, 53, turned himself in on Monday.

The Associated Press cited the arrest affidavit saying the former state representative is accused of having sex at a Lexington hotel with a woman who could not consent due to her level of intoxication.

Tilley’s attorney told news outlets he is innocent and cooperating with the investigation.

Tilley served as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary from December 2015 through 2019.

Before that, he served five terms as a Democratic state lawmaker from Hopkinsville.

Tilley is currently booked at the Lexington-Fayette County Jail.

