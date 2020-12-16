'My son didn't die in vain' | Louisville mother still seeking justice one year later

Lakesia Jeffery says she's continuing to pressure LMPD and the community for answers after her son was killed in a double shooting on Gagel Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday marked one year since a Louisville man was killed days before chasing his music dream - signing a record deal.

The case is still unsolved, and his family isn't going to stop seeking justice.

"My son didn't die in vain,” Lakesia Jeffery said. "I'm still fighting because he doesn't have a voice, so I'm his voice. I'm going to continue to say his name and, eventually, everyone will say his name because we need justice for my child."

John Johnson, known as music producer ‘RockStar,’ was found dead on Gagel Avenue near McDeane Road on Dec. 16, 2020. 23-year-old Tyron Grant was also killed.

"Not ever being able to see my son smile and say, 'what's up baby,' or give me a hug or laugh and dance,” Jeffery said. "We're still in shock. It might be 365 days later, but we are actually still feeling it as if it was yesterday."

A year later, his mother stood just feet from the last place she saw her son - still with no answers.

"My son is not a number,” Jeffery said. “He is a person. He was a human being. He is a father of three beautiful children. He had a rap career. He had things going on for him. I want you to know that my son did not deserve to die in these streets.”

Jeffery said she's keeping up the pressure on LMPD, but also on the community.

"I didn't think it would be me,” Jeffery said. “You might not think it'll be you, but it will. If you know something, say something. If you know your kids are doing bad, talk to them before they leave the house."

She hopes the message sticks before someone else loses their child.

If you know anything about this crime, you are urged to contact LMPD anonymously by calling 574-5673 or using the online tip form.

