8 months later, a Louisville father has been charged for his daughter's death

43-year-old Sherry Allen was found shot to death in the Parkland neighborhood on January 3, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months later, a Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter.

Louisville Metro Police said 59-year-old John T. Jagoe is charged with murder (domestic violence) and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person.

On Jan. 3, 2023, LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. That's in the Parkland neighborhood.

Officers found 43-year-old Sherry Allen inside her vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD said right before the shooting, Jagoe had called Allen from an unknown number. The call was traced back to a phone that he had in his possession, his arrest citation said.

According to the citation, Allen left her home and drove a short distance after receiving the call. Once she stopped, she was shot multiple times.

Police said a witness heard the gunfire and saw Jagoe running away from Allen's car and into his mother's house.

The witness said they recognized Jagoe as they had seen him walking regularly walking in the area weeks prior to the shooting. They also gave authorities a description that matched Jagoe's, the citation said.

Jagoe is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday, Aug. 25.

