Louisville Metro Police officers arrest woman accused of identity theft, fraud

Police said she was hiding in a house in the east end.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a woman accused of identity theft and fraud on Monday.

According to their social media post, Jessica Whitehouse has been charged with:

Three counts of Theft of Identity of another without Consent

Fraudulent use of a credit card of $10,000 or more

Fraudulent use of a credit card between $1000 and $10,000

Trafficking in stolen identities

Violation of Probation

"We want to thank all the tipsters that provided very important information about her and her whereabouts. We cannot do this job with you," LMPD said.

They said she has stolen credit cards and has spent money at Victoria's Secret, 23 Zone and Coach.

