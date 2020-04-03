BARBOURVILLE, Ky. - A former Kentucky magistrate who illegally sold pain pills during his unsuccessful reelection campaign has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Tuesday that former Knox County magistrate Jerry "Rabbit" Cox had sought probation in the case, but U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom denied the request.

Boom said Cox had damaged his community by selling the pills and fueling addiction. Cox was indicted on six counts of selling drugs in 2018 but pleaded guilty in October to illegally distributing hydrocodone or oxycodone on two occasions.



