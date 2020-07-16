Jerry Lundergan sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

The former democratic party chief will also spend nine months in a halfway house and ordered to pay a fine of $150,000.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former democratic party chief, Jerry Lundergan, was sentenced to 21 months in a federal prison for orchestrating a multi-year scheme to funnel more than $200,000 unlawful corporate contributions into a campaign for United States Senate Thursday.

Additionally, political powerhouse Lundergan will spend nine months in a halfway house and ordered to pay a fine of $150,000.

The federal campaign finance conviction could have netted more than four years at a minimum. His co-conspirator Dale Emmons is in poor health and the judge cited those concerns for handing down nine months in a halfway house, three years probation and $50,000 in fines.

The defendants were sentenced before judge Gregory Van Tatenhove of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

In September 2019, following a five-week trial, a jury convicted Lundergan of one count of conspiracy, one count of making corporate campaign contributions, four counts of causing the submission of false statements to the FEC and four counts of causing the falsification of documents with the intent to obstruct and impede a matter within the FEC’s jurisdiction.

#BreakingNews: Jerry Lundergan, father of former KY AG Alison Lundergan Grimes, is sentenced to 21 months in Federal prison, $150k fine for campaign finance conviction. @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) July 16, 2020

A silent Lundergan family headed to a nearby parking lot after the sentencing was handed down.

Two of his five daughters spoke on their father's behalf in the courtroom, former Sec. of State Alison Lundergan Grimes did not.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Lundergan used the funds of S.R. Holding Company Inc., a company he owned, to pay for services provided by consultants and vendors to a campaign for her US Senate seat in the 2014 election cycle.

"This case should underscore the fundamental principle that breaking the law has consequences," said Robert M. Duncan Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. "The defendants circumvented the campaign finance laws, by knowingly making over $200,000 in unlawful corporate campaign contributions and causing false filings to be submitted to the Federal Election Commission."

Jerry Lundergan apologized in court for disrupting her public service life.

Lundegan's attorney called the case nothing more than a father trying to help his daughter.

"We're appreciative of the court of understanding the quality of character of my client, Jerry Lundegan and varying substantially what the guidelines would have recommended, but as the court noted today we'll be off to the court of appeals," Lundergan's Attorney, Guthrie True said.

Judge Tatenhove called the nearly 90 letters written in support of Lundegan "remarkable," some came from family friends, a priest, former homeless man and a former President, the Lundegan's are close with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Lundergan Grimes has often referred to the former First Lady as a God mother.

More from WHAS11:

►Contact reporter Chris Williams at cwilliams@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@chriswnews) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.